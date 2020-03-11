Floyd Mayweather Ex-Girlfriend, 40, Found Dead In Car

Harris Found Unresponsive In Her Car

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother to his three children, was found dead in her car Tuesday night in Valencia, California.

The news was confirmed by TMZ who reported that officials were called to her home at around 9:30 p.m. to find Harris unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no foul play suspected as of now with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department treating the case as a death investigation. Mayweather has yet to comment on the matter.

Harris, 40, dated boxing legend Mayweather from 1995 to 2010. However, things became tumultuous between the pair with Harris claiming Mayweather physically assaulted her six times. She notably alleged that Mayweather attacked her while she was sleeping in front of their children in a 2010 incident.

“Money” was later convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery and spent two months in jail in 2012. Mayweather claimed in a 2015 interview that he restrained Harris because she was on drugs.

“Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs?” he said. “Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Harris has since sued Mayweather in a $20 million defamation lawsuit which is still ongoing at this point. The trial date is set for December. However, this latest incident may affect matters entirely.

Mayweather last fought back in 2017 against Conor Mcgregor in highly anticipated boxing match which was one of the biggest fight in the combat history. Currently there’re rumblings of him rematching with Mcgregor or potential fight against UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov under boxing rules. At the moment nothing is official or concrete.

Team Middleesy sending its condolences to Josie Harris friends and family.