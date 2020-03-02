Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants 11 Rounds Of Boxing, 1 Round Of MMA With Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Fight Floyd Mayweather Under One Condition

There have been talks that Khabib Nurmagomedov would be interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather. He says that will only happen under one condition.

Nurmagomedov is the UFC’s 155lb king, and has proven to be an extremely dominate force in the sport. Considering he reigns over the deepest division in MMA, he has a long list of contenders in line to face him. If he can get past Tony Ferguson in April, he has a multitude of other rightful challengers to his throne.

However, one name that seems to pop up as an opponent for Khabib, is boxing star Floyd Mayweather. The two have been going back and forth, with both parties showing some sort of interest in this potential cross-sport fight. Nevertheless Nurmagomedov and his team have maintained some unlikely demands.

These tendencies continued recently, when Nurmagomedov was speaking with TMZ Sports. In his opinion, Floyd only brings his name up to stay relevant. Although he is not opposed to fighting Floyd, he only wants to on one condition.

”He just wanna be on top media,” Khabib said. “I saw his birthday a couple of days ago, he become 49 or 48 years old or something. My father, he’s almost like my father’s age. I no understand how I’m going to punch his face! ”If you wanna fight, come to the UFC,” Nurmagomedov continued. “This is real fight. I’m not boxer, I’m not just wrestler, I am MMA fighter. If interested, maybe we can make something. Like my father talk about this before like eleven rounds box, one round MMA. Like eleven rounds three minute box, and the last round, round twelve: five minutes MMA. If he makes this deal, I can fight.”

When asked if he could last the eleven rounds of boxing, Khabib was confident.

“I don’t think he can knock me out in eleven rounds. And what’s he going to do last round? Five minutes with me, I’m gonna take him down, I’m going to maul this guy. What’s he going to do?”

Despite the fact that he was seen making a deal with Dana White, it seems unlikely that Floyd Mayweather will be fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov. Regardless, it is a wild concept to have a hybrid fight like the one Khabib describes.