Logan Paul And KSI Will Each Earn $900,000 Guaranteed In Rematch

KSI And Logan Paul Are Expected To Walk Away With Guaranteed Purses Of $900,000 Each

The boxing match between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI is set for tonight (November 9, 2019) from inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and it will be aired live on DAZN.

The two already fought earlier, and the match ended in a draw. Their first match sold more than 1,000,000 PPV buys via YouTube, and it became the greatest amateur bout in the history of boxing.

But this time, the two compete in a professional boxing fight, which means no headgear and smaller gloves. The fighters could earn more money, but it depends on ticket sales, sponsorships, and PPV buys.

This is expected to be one of the greatest boxing rematches in history. Look at the payouts below!

Logan Paul and KSI will each earn $900,000 guaranteed on Saturday for their fight at Staples Center, per the CSAC. Devin Haney is making $1 million for his WBC title defense. Billy Joe Saunders will earn $750K for his WBO title defense.#KSILoganPaul2 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/Qr2JHxmNGe — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) November 9, 2019

