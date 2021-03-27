(Video) Jake Paul Pushes Ben Askren In First Faceoff

The spectacle of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren just got a lot more hype. The stars would meet for the first time when they attended the virtual presser for Triller’s upcoming ‘Fight Club’ event on April 17th.

Paul and Askren have been bickering on social media for months, with both taking shots at each other from the keyboard, long before a fight contract was even on the table.

After a bout agreement with BJJ star Dillon Danis was declined by Danis’ side, Paul would instead go and target another MMA fighter, being ‘Funky’ Ben Askren. Askren accepted and the fight was on for mid-April in a huge boxing event, produced by Triller.

And So It Begins

The virtual presser would take the spectacle to another level, as the ring battle would take another step into reality, with 22 days in counting.

Askren and Paul went into a war of words before their eventual war later next month. Paul would call up Jorge Masvidal, who KO’ed Askren in a record breaking 5 seconds. This would play into the psychological warfare Paul was trying to find.

Askren would be calm and collected, seemingly unfazed by all of the promoting from “The Problem Child.” Askren would use his quick wit to get the better of the mind games before the fight.

The Altercation

With a unique presser to say the least, it was time for Askren and Paul to face off for the very first time.

Ben Askren vs Jake Paul intense faceoff ends with Ben putting his hand in Jake’s face and Jake shoving him #Triller pic.twitter.com/fFQVokTkpI — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 26, 2021

Only time Ben Askren ever touches me … he done fucked up pic.twitter.com/qDuYSWsrcV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2021

“The Champ is here.” Paul said before things escalated.

After a surge of smack talking from the famous YouTuber, Askren would gently push Paul’s face with his hand.

Paul would retaliate and punch Askren in the stomach and push him a few feet. “Funky” would walk off like nothing ever happened, smiling at Paul.

“Don’t [expletive] touch me, [expletive].” said Paul. “Come the [expletive] back here. Big ass belly, big ass belly.”

Who won this round of mental warfare between Askren and Paul?