Tyson Fury And Deontay Wilder Way Heavier Than Ever Ahead Of Trilogy

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder will go down as one of the most memorable trilogies in boxing history.

Before the two hit each other, the boxers would hit the scales first. The heavyweights would push all-time highs on their weight yesterday.

Fury would step onto the scale at a whopping 277lbs. This would be the heaviest Fury has ever weighed before entering the ring. Before going to a draw with Wilder in their first fight, the Englishman would end up being 256.5lbs. In the redeeming rematch, he would weigh in at 273lbs before scoring a TKO over Wilder.

In other corner, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would blow up at 238lbs, heavier than his previous fights against Fury. Wilder had weighed in at 212.5lbs for his first fight and then 231lbs for the rematch.

Boasting a 39-pound weight advantage in their trilogy match, Fury would throw some heat as usual on the microphone:

“Look at the state of him,” Fury said. “His heart’s rattling now. His balls have shrunk up inside of him. There’s a man here that’s going to annihilate you, dosser. Me. The Gypsy King. Tyson Fury’s the name and f*cking fighting’s the game. “I can’t wait for Saturday night. I’m going to really severely damage him. He’ll be unrecognizable after the fight.”

Wilder wouldn’t let Fury’s war of words stop him from speaking his mind.

“I’m bench-pressing over 350 so no matter what weight he’s coming in, I can lay on my back and lift him,” said Wilder. “So it won’t be none of that rushing me and putting all this weight on me. “We have rejuvenated myself. We reinvented myself. Redemption is upon us. And I can’t wait to show the world what I’m all about. I’m reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder.”

The amazing storyline between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will continue into its last chapter tonight on pay-per-view.