Tyson Fury Sensed Fear from Deontay Wilder During Intense Staredown

Tyson Fury sensed fear in the heart of Deontay Wilder during their intense staredown. Fury will put his heavyweight titles on the line as he takes on Wilder in a trilogy fight on July 24th.

Making the Fight Official

Many Tyson Fury fans were hoping that Wilder would not exercise a rematch clause in his contract. Or that the arbitration would fall through due to a loophole in the arrangements.

That way, Fury could finally make the match against Anthony Joshua official. But now that the game is official for Fury and Wilder, AJ and Oleksandr Usyk will have until May 31st to agree and fight via the WBO.

Fury Sensed Fear in Wilder

The summer clash between the heavyweights is expected to be intense, as well as entertaining. During the staredown leading up to the fight, Fury and Wilder had their most intense staredown to date. But, Wilder believes that he could see the fear in Deontay’s eyes, which adds another interesting angle to the fight.

“Good faceoff and I felt like he was nervous and intense,” Fury said to TMZ Sports. “He needed rescuing and he did get rescued. His coach coming in pulled him away just at the right time.”

Fury vs. Wilder II

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he is poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought most of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he could corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those same punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Who do fans believe will win the trilogy? Furthermore, did Wilder appear to be afraid of Fury during their staredown?