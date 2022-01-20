Francis Ngannou Believes He Hits Harder Than Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou is of the belief that he can deliver a more devastating punch than Deontay Wilder.

Both Ngannou and Wilder are known for being the best power punchers of their sport. Ngannou is the UFC Heavyweight Champion, while Wilder once held the WBC Heavyweight Title in boxing. Both men possess one-punch knockout power and with “The Predator” looking to enter the world of boxing, he hopes this fantasy matchup can become a reality.

Francis Ngannou’s Boxing Aspirations

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping was able to catch up with Francis Ngannou ahead of his big title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Jan. 22. Ngannou shared his optimism regarding a potential clash with current WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

“Very much and that will happen. In the past two years, Tyson Fury and I have been going back-and-forth [on social media].”

Ngannou went on to say that he realizes it won’t be enough to prepare for “The Gypsy King” doing MMA striking training.

“For now, I’m working on my striking, on my boxing but I can’t count on that to go box a guy like Tyson Fury. This guy’s an experienced boxing champion. You need to get the proper boxing training. It’s not a joke, it’s the real deal [laughs].”

Finally, Bisping asked Ngannou if he has more punching power than Wilder. “The Predator” kept his answer short and sweet.

“Me. We can try that.”

Ngannou has long wanted to box. In fact, the UFC heavyweight king initially was working on becoming a boxer before he was introduced to MMA. He has been at odds with the UFC over pay and wants to be allowed to box if he’s to sign a new contract with the promotion.