Deontay Wilder Makes First Statement Following Tyson Fury KO

Losing isn’t the easiest pill to swallow, especially when that loss comes in combat sports.

Deontay’s Defeat

For the world-class Deontay Wilder, he’d experience a double-dose of losing when he faced off against Tyson Fury. Before ever facing ‘The Gypsy King’, Wilder’s reign would start at a perfect record of 40-0.

All 3 bouts against Fury would leave a blemish on that astonishing streak, with his first draw and first two losses coming against the Englishman.

Not only would Fury take his 0, he would also take his world titles with him.

Post-Fight

Wilder showed a lot of heart in the trilogy match, however he did not have the heart of a sportsman, refusing to respect Fury after the fight. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had a mushroom cloud of frustration, as expected from a very devastating result.

The majority of media were unable to capture a message from Wilder following the loss. However, Boxing Scene caught a reel of what few words Wilder had to say.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough,” Wilder reflected. “I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer. “He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”