Could Jake Paul and Nate Robinson face each other again in a rematch? If things go the way Paul plans, he’ll be short-tracked into facing high profile UFC fighters in a boxing ring for big paydays. But, if it’s up to boxing legend George Foreman, Robinson would be well equipped to face Paul in a rematch. Especially with George in his corner giving advice as his primary trainer.

Youtube star Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of exhibition boxing. On the very same night that Mike Tyson returned to take on Roy Jones Jr, Paul viciously knocked out Ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. However, Paul doesn’t want his boxing career to be smoke and mirrors. After posting countless training and sparring videos, Paul wants to get inside of the ring with the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

George Foreman on Training Nate Robinson

Recently, George Foreman spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Foreman explained his willingness to train Nate Robinson so that he will be prepared if he and Jake Paul square off again.

“I can turn him into a 5, 6 round fighter in no-time flat. Make him do what I say,” Foreman says.

“He may not want to box again, but I wouldn’t want him to leave without doing a better show than he put on. You don’t wanna go on like that,” said Foreman. Becoming a Lucrative Prize Fighter Paul’s goal is to become the highest-paid prizefighter of all-time. Additionally, he aims to embarrass MMA fighters inside of a boxing ring. In order to receive the highest paycheck, Paul will certainly have to face the likes of McGregor. And with such a big following, the idea of the fight coming to fruition isn’t so far out of the question. But if Foreman has his way, he won’t allow Nate’s boxing career to end in such a devastating fashion. Now, it’ll be up to Nate to redeem the meme.