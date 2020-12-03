It’s fair to say former heavyweight champion George Foreman was impressed with Mike Tyson’s comeback.

Tyson returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout in their pay-per-view headliner this past weekend.

Although the fight was declared a draw in the end, both fighters received plaudits for their performances, especially Tyson who at the age of 54 displayed great cardio and technique despite his long absence from the sport.

And Foreman could only wax lyrical about the fight.

“I was so impressed,” Foreman told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. “Mike Tyson was trying to get off his combinations. Roy Jones was fast and slick. If he hadn’t been — because Mike was trying to take him out even in the last round — he had to be as smart and as slick as possible. “I was excited up to the last moment.”

Foreman Doesn’t Want Holyfield Trilogy, Backs Tyson Against Any Heavyweight

There have since been calls for a Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield trilogy fight with the latter even being open to the prospect.

However, Foreman isn’t a fan of the idea as it’s already happened twice. Instead, he would prefer to see Tyson face someone he hasn’t faced before.

Foreman would even go as far as saying a few more exhibitions would allow Tyson to challenge any heavyweight in the world today — under the right circumstances.

“Mike, he needs to move on now,” Foreman said regarding a Holyfield trilogy. “He’s shown us that he can do it, he can get in shape. If he gets three more exhibitions like that, at that level, I would even back him in challenging any title contender, even a champion. The right champion now. The right one, not anyone.”

When asked if that meant he would back Tyson against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Foreman confirmed so.

“I really do,” Foreman added. “He’ll need three more of those exhibitions with guys that he has to be nervous and afraid of. Jones scared him a little bit for good reason because Jones is fast and he hadn’t been that inactive. “If he can keep three more of those and be serious, I’d back him against anybody. If you go 8 two-minute rounds, I’d back Tyson. 10 two-minute rounds, I’d back Tyson!”

It’s certainly a hot take, even if it’s coming from the oldest boxing heavyweight champion in history in Foreman. However, it’s not likely to be something we’ll ever see happening, especially with Tyson only planning on competing in exhibitions for charitable causes.

But even if “Iron Mike” wanted to have a go at any heavyweight in their prime today, it certainly wouldn’t end well.