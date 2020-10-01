Retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather is certainly not opposed to the idea of a rematch with Conor McGregor, or a boxing match with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However he does not find either one to be particularly challenging matchups.

For the last several months, Mayweather has been flirting with the idea of boxing with McGregor again, or facing Khabib. Even though he has been retired for a while, he always seems to try keeping his name in the headlines by calling for these fights. Not only that, but it seemed at times that something like this could be in the works, with Dana White having some sort of mystery plans with the undefeated former champion.

Floyd Mayweather Down To Fight McGregor or Khabib For $300 Million

It would appear that Floyd Mayweather is still interested in these potential matches. However he is only interested in doing them for a certain price. Speaking recently in an interview, he explained that while he feels either Khabib or McGregor would be easy fights to win, he would want to make $300 million for each of those fights.

“Your health is your wealth,” Mayweather explained. “So as far as me going out there and competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, or a guy that’s really inexperienced. Absolutely (I’d fight Khabib). Those are $300 million fights. “You have to make it make sense,” Mayweather continued. “Real sense. Certain type of dollars. I need to have my faculties also. I had my time, I had my era. It’s these young fighters’ era now. It’s OK for me to go fight a Khabib or a Conor. With those two fights alone, I could pick up $600 million. That don’t hurt to fight guys that just entertain. It’s all entertainment.”

Do you have any interest in seeing Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor again, or Khabib Nurmagomedov? How do you think those fights would go?