 Skip to Content

Tyson Fury Will ‘Pray’ For Deontay Wilder After Lack Of Respect Shown After Trilogy

Despite battling for 33 rounds in the space of nearly three years, Wilder refused to show sportsmanship to Fury after the trilogy.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Tyson Fury Will ‘Pray’ For Deontay Wilder After Lack Of Respect Shown After Trilogy
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A classic trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder didn’t end in mutual respect between the pair.

Fury successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title after an 11th-round knockout win over Wilder in their trilogy match last night in Las Vegas.

With five knockdowns and plenty of action over the course of the contest, many are regarding it as arguably the greatest heavyweight title fight in recent history.

With 33 rounds also shared in the space of nearly three years, one would expect both fighters to embrace each other afterward even despite all the trash talk and animosity going into the fight.

Fury certainly paid respect to Wilder which can be seen below:

Fury: Wilder Didn’t Want To Give Love Or Respect Back

Unfortunately, Wilder refused to reciprocate which can also somewhat be seen in the video. Not that it’s a major problem for Fury who revealed he would just pray for the American.

“It was a great fight tonight,” Fury said. “It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. I’m not going to make any excuses. Wilder’s a top fighter and he gave me a real run for my money tonight. I’ve always said I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best.

“He’s go not love for me, Deontay Wilder. You know why? Because I beat him three times. I’m a sportsman. I went over to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. So that’s fine. That’s his problem. I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.”

Fury went into slightly more detail as well.

“I just said, ‘Well done,’ and he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot.”

Hopefully, when Wilder is back to his senses, he returns the favor properly and is able to give Fury the respect he deserves.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Luis Pena Ufc
UFC Lightweight Luis Peña Arrested For Battery And Domestic Violence
← Read Last Post
Tyson Fury Ko Wilder
Tyson Fury After KO'ing Deontay Wilder: 'I Always Deliver!'
Read Next Post →