Deontay Wilder Wants $10 Million To Step Aside For Fury vs Joshua Fight

Deontay Wilder Willing To Step Aside For Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

In order for fans to get the highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, it would require Deontay Wilder to step aside from his contracted trilogy with Fury. Now he has revealed that he is willing to do that, so long as some pretty big conditions are met.

Wilder had a clause in his contract to have a third fight with Tyson Fury, in the event that he lost. When that loss did come, the “Bronze Bomber” enacted that clause, almost immediately. This was met with disdain from the combat sports community, in part because of the fact that he lost the fight with Tyson pretty handily.

The other reason people did not want to see an immediate trilogy between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, is because many people want to see Fury face Anthony Joshua, to unify the heavyweight titles. This fight could still happen, but it requires Deontay to step aside from his rematch, to allow it. Now it seems that he has revealed that he will do just that, provided some conditions are met.

According to reports, Wilder would be interested in letting the Fury vs Joshua fight happen, if he is paid $10 million. Not only that, but he also says that he wants to be contracted to face the winner of the bout, when it does take place. Provided these provisions are met, he will step down from his rematch clause.

Deontay Wilder is not the only one who can interfere with this bout. Anthony Joshua has a required title defense against Kubrat Pulev, but Kubrat has already expressed willingness to step aside too. So perhaps there is hope for this Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight after all.