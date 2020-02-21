Conor McGregor sends Tyson Fury Proper 12 before Wilder Rematch

Conor McGregor sends bottle of his famous Proper 12 whiskey to heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury

Ahead of easily the biggest boxing match of the year, Conor McGregor sent heavyweight Tyson Fury (29-0-1) a bottle of his popular whiskey Proper 12. Fury is set to take on Deontay Wilder (41-0-1) in a much-anticipated rematch for the heavyweight belt. The only blemish on either fighter’s record is the lone draw from their first fight. The animosity this created has been seen ever since, and it has yet to stop during fight week.

The two had to be separated during their brief stare-down earlier this week. This lead to the Nevada State Athletic Commission banning another face-off after the last weigh-ins.

McGregor chimes in on NSAD banning face-off

Being a master of face-off “tactics,” Conor McGregor took to twitter and gave his thoughts on how to fix the issue instead of banning the activity.

Guys, please relax here.

Vegas commission, you are one of thee best commissions, bar none, for impeccably handling events of unpredictability.

Place men between the men. Security on stage. Let them get one last look at each other.

The last look before it’s really fucking on. https://t.co/7SHYFh3MPE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 21, 2020

Although it is unlikely the two will end up will face-off again before the fight, Tyson Fury was more than happy to receive his bottle of Proper 12. Tyson seemed adamant in his interview with TheMacLife that he would surely be enjoying the Irishman’s whiskey while celebrating.

“I appreciate it. I’m going to get smashed out me f*cking face after the fight.”

You can hear Tyson Fury’s full comments in the video below.

Check out video