Conor McGregor Honors Proper 12 Milestone, Gifts $1 Million to First Responders

Conor McGregor Donates $1 Million to First Responders

The name of Conor McGregor is circulating around the MMA water cooler once again. However, fans can celebrate in unison knowing that this time, McGregor’s name isn’t attached to controversy or breaking the law. In fact, Conor is celebrating a milestone moment in his business career. His whiskey company, Proper 12, has recently turned a year old. To honor the achievement, Conor will begin donating the first million dollars raised to first responder organizations.

It’s already been a full year since the launch of Proper 12 whiskey. While Conor’s presence has been absent physically inside of the cage, his impact felt around the world continues to accumulate wealth. From the whiskey to his lifestyle clothing brand, August McGregor, Conor is blazing his own trail.

McGregor took to Instagram to celebrate his accomplishments with Proper No. 12. He made sure to thank everyone involved from the customers, to his staff, and everyone in between. Additionally, he expressed the importance of giving back and how the company’s philosophies are rooted in charitable work.

McGregor Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of Proper 12

“Happy 1st birthday to @properwhiskey!!! What a journey it has been so far!,” wrote Conor.

“We are now in 8 countries to date, with many more planned for 2020! I am so thankful to you all for your support and love of PROPER No. TWELVE!

I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have!” “When we started this business, something very important to me was to give back. For every case we sell, my company donates $5 up to 1 million dollars per year to first responders. I am very proud to announce that we have already hit the 1 million dollar mark! This is all thanks to you! Our fans! Thank you all.” “In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support! Sláinte,” finished McGregor in the post.

Charity and Reality

While the first responder organizations weren’t specified, it’s nice to see McGregor’s name in headlines alongside acts of positivity. Although all criminal allegations must be completely answered for, nice work to Conor for making a difference.

Well done, fair play.