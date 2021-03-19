Canelo Alvarez & Billy Joe Saunders Set For Super Middleweight Clash At The AT&T Stadium

One of the most anticipated matchups in all of combat sports looks to finally be on the cusp of fruition. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Boxing’s p4p number 1 will face off against the undefeated, 30-0, Billy Joe Saunders.

Super Middleweight Title Unification Bout To Take Place in Texas

This report comes by way of Boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, who revealed the information in a recent Twitter post.

“Sources: The Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders super middleweight title unification will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Eddie Hearn and Canelo can use the full capacity of the stadium if they wish. Stadium holds over 100,000 when expanded”

The report also revealed that the fight will take place in the AT&T stadium in Texas. Following the UFC’s announcement of fans returning to watch events, the fight could potentially seat up to 100,000 fans.

Canelo has also since posted an image on his Instagram, showing off a poster for the event.

The title unification bout will take place on May 8th. Canelo is currently coming off an impressive, if not completely one-sided, TKO victory over Avni Yildirim, Alternatively, Saunders is riding high after his 30th professional victory in December, where he picked up the unanimous decision victory against Martin Murray.

The two elite boxers have been constantly linked with a fight for over a year now. However, Canelo appeared somewhat tied up with his contract to Golden Boy Promotions. However, he is now free from their influences and has instead signed a two-fight contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders is one of the most intriguing matches of the year so far. With the recent announcement of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, 2021 is quickly stacking up to be a good year for Boxing fans.