Canelo Alvarez Believes Paul Brothers Getting Involved In Boxing Is ‘Lack Of Respect’

Canelo Alvarez is not a fan of the Paul brothers getting involved in boxing.

Logan Paul — who holds a 0-1 professional record — is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on February 20.

His brother Jake, meanwhile, is coming off an emphatic second-round knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson last month and has been calling out Conor McGregor of late.

And when asked before his victory over Callum Smith about the senior Paul facing his old foe in Mayweather, Alvarez let his feelings be known.

“It’s all about money and I don’t agree with it,” Alvarez told TMZ via a translator. “I don’t agree that people who are basketball players or who are YouTubers get licenses. I don’t criticize but this is a very risky sport, so if they’re going out there, it’s very risky.”

Alvarez: It’s A Lack Of Respect

Alvarez feels YouTubers like the Paul brothers competing and calling out fighters is a lack of respect to the sport. So much so that he’s even offered to invite them for a sparring session.

“I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect,” Alvarez said of Jake Paul calling out McGregor. “It’s all based on money. It’s all about money. I’m focused right now on other projects, I have other stuff going on. I would invite them [Paul brothers] to a sparring session so they truly know what it’s all about.

“… For true fighters, I do believe that it’s a lack of respect.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the trend is here to stay but that’s more so because of how far boxing has fallen as a whole.

Alvarez, meanwhile, would officially become a four-division champion on Saturday night after outpointing Callum Smith over 12 rounds to become the WBA and WBC super-middleweight champion.