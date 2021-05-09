Canelo Alvarez Unifies Titles Against Billy Joe Saunders (Highlights)

The highly-anticipated battle between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders is finally among us.

Alvarez, the Mexican boxing sensation, returns to the ring to to kick off Cinco De Mayo weekend in style. His endeavor to bring a super middleweight title back home would bring in 70,000 fans to a packed AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas.

Canelo would dominate the early rounds against Saunders to start off the match. Canelo appeared to have won the first three rounds decisively. However, just as Saunders looked to be being dominated, he would show he was not out of the fight.

Saunders would come back with a reignited fire, bringing the fight to Canelo.

The British boxer would retaliate likely winning rounds four through six. Saunders would be found in his element, sticking out his tongue to his opponent, having fun in the process.

Adapting as the fight turned in favor to Saunders, Canelo would turn back the clock, coming back to win rounds 7 and 8. Canelo would turn up the heat, landing many punches to pile up the damage. The result of this would end with a closed right eye of Saunders. The officials would be forced to stop the contest after round 8.

Canelo Alvarez had done it. He had unified the Super Middleweight titles.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez defeats Billy Joe Saunders via round 8 TKO (doctor stoppage)

Check out the highlights below:

Canelo's head movement is already on point 💨 pic.twitter.com/snsNewb6YE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Canelo stings Saunders with an uppercut 🎯#CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/UwcumUjI2r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

SAUNDERS IS FEELING HIMSELF 😮 pic.twitter.com/Pb4je27N9X — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders' eye 😬 pic.twitter.com/fAUPdQ8v0z — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

"I'm coming, my friend!"



Canelo has his sights set on Caleb Plant 👑 pic.twitter.com/xGqBY9Qqrm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021