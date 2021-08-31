30 Year-old Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world.

Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful.

Over the course of the next 24 hours, ‘Boom’s’ health would spiral out of control as an infection left him unresponsive. His lungs collapsed. The infection would quickly spread to other organs.

Reyes was transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was deemed stable. This wouldn’t end well for the MMA veteran however. The fighter would die shortly after on the hospital bed.

“I’m telling you, my homeboy was good,” said Trevin Jones, a close friend of Reyes. (via an Instagram story). “He was good, bro. He was good until he got surgery. I don’t know what the f*ck happened.”

The Guam-native made his MMA debut in 2009. Reyes has fought for a lot of different promotions in his time including ACA, Tachi Palace Fights and Pacific X-treme Combat. He even fought some big names in the run. Reyes fought UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski in the early days of his career. The 22-fight veteran also crossed paths with Cody Gibson, Kamuela Kirk, Rolando Dy and Nohelin Rodriguez.

Reyes would have his last fight in February 2020, before the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The warrior would go out on his shield, losing by TKO in round 1.

Reyes would sport a 15-7 pro MMA record at the time of his death.

Many involved in the sport of mixed martial arts would mourn the fighter’s death. You can help out his family HERE.