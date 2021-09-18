Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson Stops Devon Larratt In One Round (Highlights)

2018 World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Björnsson earned the first win of his exhibition boxing career.

The Game of Thrones star needed just a round to stop Devon Larratt in their six-round exhibition boxing match which took place On Sept. 18, 2021 in Abu Dhabi. After today’s win Hafthor advanced his professional boxing record to 1-0.

The bout was scheduled for six three-minute rounds, with both athletes wearing 12-ounce gloves. Björnsson stands at 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighed in at 146.5kgs. Meanwhile, Larratt is 6 feet 5 inches tall and officially weighed in at 124kgs.

Of course, Larratt — who is an arm wrestling champion with zero combat sports experience — took the fight on short notice after Björnsson’s original opponent Eddie Hall had to withdraw due to injury.

And so, the result was barely a surprise as the former World’s Strongest Man landed big shots from the opening bell and ultimately overwhelmed Larratt before the referee put a stop to the contest.

Check out the highlights below:

Björnsson earned his first exhibition win in the process as well. His previous two boxing bouts saw him earn draws against Steven Ward and Simon Valily.

His sights are now set on Hall in what will be the heaviest boxing match of all time as he sent a message to his rival.

“You guys know who I want to fight, come on who is it? I know he is at home chilling on the sofa with his popcorn and cola, enjoy your life buddy I am gonna knock you out soon,” Björnsson said after the win