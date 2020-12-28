Ben Askren Rips ‘Coward’ Jake Paul For Going Silent On Bout Negotiations

It was never expected that Ben Askren and Jake Paul would actually fight, until rumors circulated that the two were going to face off early next year. Now the Funky one reveals how these rumors came about, and goes after Jake for not responding after he accepted the offer.

Paul called out everyone under the sun after his knockout win over NBA dunk champ Nate Robinson. The YouTube boxer has looked for fights with Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor, but then it seemed like he would be fighting Askren. Reports and rumors emerged that the two were down to box in the first quarter of 2021, but this was no an official bout, instead only rumors.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

Ben Askren Says Jake Paul Went

Since the rumors emerged that Ben Askren and Jake Paul would be squaring off, no further updates have come out on the fight. According to Ben, this is because Jake has gone silent since he openly accepted the fight. Speaking in a video on Twitter, the Olympic wrestler says that Jake is scared to fight him, and that is why there has been no word from his side of the negotiations.

“So let me give you a little recap of the situation,” Askren said. “I’m retired, coaching wrestling, doing some podcasts, buying some Bitcoin, enjoying life. I don’t really wanna fight anybody. So in November, this jabroni Jake Paul calls me out, puts up a poster with my name, ha ha. Its’ kinda funny. Whatever, right, no big deal. “Well then, a couple weeks later, I get a couple texts and a week after that I get some calls and I get an offer.” Askren continued. “Okay, this guy really wants to fight. Am I opposed to making some easy money, beating up a YouTuber? Of course I’m not. So what do I do? ‘Sure, Jacob, I’ll fight you. No problem,’ I accept publicly, on Twitter, nonetheless. Since then Jacob has gone silent. Jacob’s kind of a coward. Sorry guys, don’t think the fight is happening.”

Hopefully Santa brings @jakepaul some courage for Christmas next year. pic.twitter.com/G7z7UTsfBd — Funky (@Benaskren) December 27, 2020

Do you think that Ben Askren and Jake Paul will actually fight?