Jake Paul Refuses Dana White’s Offer To Fight Amanda Nunes, Wants Dillon Danis

Jake Paul has been making waves in the combat sports world for a few years now. He and his brother Logan Paul have opened the door for celebrity boxing matches and now look to assert themselves as major actors in the boxing world.

Paul is currently 2-0 as a professional, his latest victory coming against former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of “Tyson vs Jones”. Paul knocked Robinson out in the second round after dominating from head to toe. He then went on to call out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis in his post-fight interview. Since then, Paul has relentlessly provoked and mocked McGregor on social media and even ambushed Danis with a toilet paper attack during an interview with Brendan Shaub. Paul has also been in social media warfare with former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. Askren seems very keen on the idea of a fight against Jake Paul and has agreed to face him in the ring.

Needless to say that Paul is very busy these days. His brother Logan isn’t resting either. It was recently confirmed that he would face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout set for February 20. UFC president Dana White doesn’t think there is any truth to the Paul vs McGregor rumors and finds the brothers quite annoying in fact. He recently stated in an interview with TMZ that he could send Amanda Nunes to “Knock his ass out”. Nunes seemed to like the idea but Paul dismissed White’s proposal in his latest interview with TMZ, stating that “no one knows who she is”.

“Nah I wouldn’t fight her” says Paul, “It’s a waste of time, no one knows who she is. She’s a greatest fighter but she got 1 million followers on Instagram. There’s not a lot of hype there, plus there’s no history. I wanna knock out Dillon because we’ve been talking sh*t back and forth for 2 years… there’s history there, and Dillon is Conor’s best friend and i ultimately want Conor.”

Paul then added:

“So why would I waste my time doing some bullshit like that (boxing Nunes). Why Dana White says I dont want Jake Paul to fight Conor (Mcgregor) because Conor is one of the greatest fighters of all time but so is Amanda Nunes. So (Dana) is saying Women’s are inferior may be i dont know what he’s doing. He (Dana) is fumbling this one like he’s not making sense of what he’s saying. And First of all the UFC need all that money. There’s a 50 million dollars in the bank account. That’s the biggest fine offer that’s ever to put on the table.”

Paul has been adamant about his resolve and his dedication to boxing. He wants to take it seriously and make a name for himself as a fighter and not just as an influencer. It is not surprising then that a fight against Amanda Nunes doesn’t interest him, as it would be mostly seen as a freak show.