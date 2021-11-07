 Skip to Content

Canelo Alvarez Unifies Super Middleweight Division With 11th Round TKO Of Caleb Plant (Highlights)

Alvarez ended his grudge match with Plant in style with two knockdowns en route to an 11th-round TKO victory.

Canelo Alvarez ended his grudge match with Caleb Plant in style.

Alvarez systematically broke Plant down in what was a closely-contested contest Saturday night until the 11th round. That was when Alvarez knocked Plant down with a combination that started with a left hook.

Plant got back to his feet but immediately received another left hook from Alvarez who was going for the kill. Plant was on wobbly feet and was eventually knocked down again by Alvarez with the fight ending soon after.

As a result, Alvarez became the unified super middleweight champion and became the first fighter to accomplish that feat in the 168-pound division.

With things heated between him and Plant, the pair eventually embraced each other with the former giving praise to the American.

“Caleb is a good fighter,” Canelo said post-fight (via DAZN). “I have a lot of respect for Caleb Plant. He was a difficult opponent with a lot of ability and I do respect him. We are both men at the end of the day. He wanted to fight me and still continue. I told him there’s no shame. We had a great fight tonight.

“He was making the fight pretty difficult, but Eddy told me to just stick to the gameplan in the last two rounds. In the end, I got him. That’s the way it had to finish. He was already hurt and I went for the kill.”

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of the fight? And what should be next for Canelo Alvarez?

