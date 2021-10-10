2021 Mr. Olympia Results: Winners and Prize Money for Each Division

The 2021 Mr. Olympia took place October 7th-10th, in Orlando, Florida. This is a complete breakdown of all the action that happened in the biggest bodybuilding competition in the world.

The Olympia is the premier platform for bodybuilders around the world, where the best in the world showcase their physiques to determine who is number one. All year long, competitors have worked to qualify for this contest, either by winning other IFBB Pro shows, or earning enough points from competing throughout the year, to earn an invitation to this contest.

Included among the 11 divisions competing was the first ever Wellness competition to take place on the Mr. O stage, which is a division made up of ladies who are judged on their overall physiques, with specific attention paid to the hips, calves, and thighs. The other ten divisions on the roster were, of course, the Men’s Open, as well as 212, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, Fitness, Figure, Women’s Physique, and Wheelchair competitions.

That said, without a doubt, the biggest draw is always the Open Bodybuilding division, where this year’s Mr. Olympia was crowned. Heading into the contest, reigning champ Big Ramy seemed to be unstoppable, but with a lineup filled with former champs, veterans, and young prospects, it was far from a sure thing that he would win. That said, if he was able to bring the same type of physique with him that he had last year, fans knew that nobody could walk over him.

Unfortunately there were some fan favorite names missing from this year’s contest, such as 7x Open champion Phil Heath, as well as 7x 212 Olympia champ Flex Lewis, and 2020 Bikini champion Janet Layug. Nevertheless, the contest was still an exciting one to watch, with unexpected moments taking place throughout, and the athletes competing for prize money that totaled just under $1.6 million.

Check out the complete results from the 2021 Mr. Olympia below:

2021 Mr. Olympia Complete Results

Men’s Open

Winner — Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay, $400,000

Second Place — Brandon Curry, $150,000

Third Place — Hadi Choopan, $100,000

Fourth Place — Hunter Labrada, $40,000

Fifth Place — Nick Walker, $35,000

212 Olympia

Winner — Derek Lunsford, $50,000

Second Place — Shaun Clarida, $20,000

Third Place — Kamal Elgargni, $10,000

Fourth Place — Angel Calderon Frias, $5,000

Fifth Place — Nathan Epler, $3,000

Sixth Place — Ahmad Ashkanani

Seventh Place — Naser Mohammed

Eighth Place — Kerrith Bajjo

Ninth Place — John Jewett

Tenth Place — Tonio Burton

Classic Physique

Winner — Chris Bumstead, $50,000

Second Place — Terrence Ruffin, $15,000

Third Place — Breon Ansley, $10,000

Fourth Place — Urs Kalecinski, $3000

Fifth Place — Ramon Rocha Querioz, $2000

Men’s Physique

Winner — Brandon Hendrickson, $50,000

Second Place — Erin Banks, $15,000

Third Place — Diogo Montenegro, $10,000

Fourth Place — Kyron Holden

Fifth Place — Raymont Edmonds

Ms. Olympia

Winner — Andrea Shaw, $50,000

Second Place — Helle Trevino, $20,000

Third Place — Margie Martin, $10,000

Fourth Place — Mona Poursaleh, $5,000

Fifth Place — Irene Andersen, $4,000

Sixth Place — Michaela Aycock

Seventh Place — Virginia Sanchez

Eighth Place — Janeen Lankowski

Ninth Place — Margita Zamolova

Tenth Place — Nadia Capotosto

Figure Olympia

Winner — Cydney Gillon, $50,000

Second Place — Natalia Soltero, $20,000

Third Place — Stephanie Gibson, $10,000

Fourth Place — Jessica Reyes Padilla, $5,000

Fifth Place — Nicole Zenobia Graham, $4,000

Sixth Place — Larhannah Robinson

Seventh Place — An Da Jeong

Eighth Place — Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz

Ninth Place — Lola Montez

Tenth Place — Heather Dees

Fitness Olympia

Winner — Whitney Jones, $50,000

Second Place — Missy Truscott, $20,000

Third Place — Oksana Grishina, $10,000

Fourth Place — Ariel Khadr, $5,000

Fifth Place — Jaclyn Baker, $4,000

Sixth Place — Tamara Vahn

Seventh Place — Sara Kovach

Eighth Place — Darrian Borello

Ninth Place — Minna Pajulahti

Tenth Place — Aurika Tyrgale

Women’s Physique

Winner — Sarah Villegas, $50,000

Second Place — Natalia Coelho, $20,000

Third Place — Brooke Walker, $10,000

Fourth Place — Barbara Menage, $5,000

Fifth Place — Ana Harias, $4,000

Sixth Place — Melissa Teich

Seventh Place — Ivie Rhein

Eighth Place — Christelle Zarovska

Ninth Place — Patricia Gosselin

Tenth Place — Anne-Lorraine Mohn

Bikini Olympia

Winner — Jennifer Dorie, $50,000

Second Place — Lauralie Chapados, $20,000

Third Place — Ashley Kaltwasser, $12,000

Fourth Place — Maureen Blanquisco, $5,000

Fifth Place — Elisa Pecini, $4,000

Wellness Olympia

Winner — Francielle Mattos

Second Place — Angela Borges

Third Place — Isabella Nunes

Fourth Place — Yarishna Ayala

Fifth Place — Julia Chitara

Sixth Place — Sunny Andrews

Seventh Place — Isamara dos Santos

Eighth Place — Bruna Seredich

Ninth Place — Lorena Ragusa

Tenth Place — Barbara Emanuele Cesar

Wheelchair Olympia

Winner — Harold Kelley

Second Place — Gabriele Andriulle

Third Place — Antoni Khadraoui

Fourth Place — Adelfo Cerame Jr.

Fifth Place — Tyler Brey

Sixth Place — Chad McCrary

Seventh Place — Bradley Betts

Eighth Place — Johnny Quinn

Congratulations are in order for all of the winners of the 2021 Mr. Olympia. This was an incredible year of competition, and each person is more than deserving of their win.