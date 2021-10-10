 Skip to Content

2021 Mr. Olympia Results: Winners and Prize Money for Each Division

Complete results and recap for the 2021 Mr. Olympia

The 2021 Mr. Olympia took place October 7th-10th, in Orlando, Florida. This is a complete breakdown of all the action that happened in the biggest bodybuilding competition in the world.

The Olympia is the premier platform for bodybuilders around the world, where the best in the world showcase their physiques to determine who is number one. All year long, competitors have worked to qualify for this contest, either by winning other IFBB Pro shows, or earning enough points from competing throughout the year, to earn an invitation to this contest.

Included among the 11 divisions competing was the first ever Wellness competition to take place on the Mr. O stage, which is a division made up of ladies who are judged on their overall physiques, with specific attention paid to the hips, calves, and thighs. The other ten divisions on the roster were, of course, the Men’s Open, as well as 212, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, Fitness, Figure, Women’s Physique, and Wheelchair competitions.

That said, without a doubt, the biggest draw is always the Open Bodybuilding division, where this year’s Mr. Olympia was crowned. Heading into the contest, reigning champ Big Ramy seemed to be unstoppable, but with a lineup filled with former champs, veterans, and young prospects, it was far from a sure thing that he would win. That said, if he was able to bring the same type of physique with him that he had last year, fans knew that nobody could walk over him.

Unfortunately there were some fan favorite names missing from this year’s contest, such as 7x Open champion Phil Heath, as well as 7x 212 Olympia champ Flex Lewis, and 2020 Bikini champion Janet Layug. Nevertheless, the contest was still an exciting one to watch, with unexpected moments taking place throughout, and the athletes competing for prize money that totaled just under $1.6 million.

Check out the complete results from the 2021 Mr. Olympia below:

2021 Mr. Olympia Complete Results

Men’s Open

  • Winner — Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay,  $400,000
  • Second Place — Brandon Curry, $150,000
  • Third Place — Hadi Choopan, $100,000
  • Fourth Place — Hunter Labrada, $40,000
  • Fifth Place — Nick Walker, $35,000

Highlights

212 Olympia

  • Winner — Derek Lunsford,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Shaun Clarida, $20,000
  • Third Place — Kamal Elgargni, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Angel Calderon Frias, $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Nathan Epler, $3,000
  • Sixth Place — Ahmad Ashkanani
  • Seventh Place — Naser Mohammed
  • Eighth Place — Kerrith Bajjo
  • Ninth Place — John Jewett
  • Tenth Place — Tonio Burton

Highlights

Classic Physique

  • Winner — Chris Bumstead,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Terrence Ruffin, $15,000
  • Third Place — Breon Ansley, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Urs Kalecinski, $3000
  • Fifth Place — Ramon Rocha Querioz, $2000

Highlights

Men’s Physique

  • Winner — Brandon Hendrickson,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Erin Banks, $15,000
  • Third Place — Diogo Montenegro, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Kyron Holden
  • Fifth Place — Raymont Edmonds 

Highlights

Ms. Olympia

  • Winner — Andrea Shaw,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Helle Trevino, $20,000
  • Third Place — Margie Martin, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Mona Poursaleh, $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Irene Andersen, $4,000
  • Sixth Place — Michaela Aycock
  • Seventh Place — Virginia Sanchez
  • Eighth Place — Janeen Lankowski
  • Ninth Place — Margita Zamolova
  • Tenth Place — Nadia Capotosto

Highlights

Figure Olympia

  • Winner — Cydney Gillon,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Natalia Soltero, $20,000
  • Third Place — Stephanie Gibson, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Jessica Reyes Padilla, $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Nicole Zenobia Graham, $4,000
  • Sixth Place — Larhannah Robinson
  • Seventh Place — An Da Jeong
  • Eighth Place — Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz
  • Ninth Place — Lola Montez
  • Tenth Place — Heather Dees

Highlights

Fitness Olympia

  • Winner — Whitney Jones,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Missy Truscott, $20,000
  • Third Place — Oksana Grishina, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Ariel Khadr, $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Jaclyn Baker, $4,000
  • Sixth Place — Tamara Vahn
  • Seventh Place — Sara Kovach
  • Eighth Place — Darrian Borello
  • Ninth Place — Minna Pajulahti
  • Tenth Place — Aurika Tyrgale

Highlights

Women’s Physique

  • Winner — Sarah Villegas,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Natalia Coelho, $20,000
  • Third Place — Brooke Walker, $10,000
  • Fourth Place — Barbara Menage, $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Ana Harias, $4,000
  • Sixth Place — Melissa Teich
  • Seventh Place — Ivie Rhein
  • Eighth Place — Christelle Zarovska
  • Ninth Place — Patricia Gosselin
  • Tenth Place — Anne-Lorraine Mohn

Highlights

Bikini Olympia

  • Winner — Jennifer Dorie,  $50,000
  • Second Place — Lauralie Chapados, $20,000
  • Third Place — Ashley Kaltwasser,  $12,000
  • Fourth Place — Maureen Blanquisco,  $5,000
  • Fifth Place — Elisa Pecini, $4,000

Highlights

Wellness Olympia

  • Winner — Francielle Mattos
  • Second Place — Angela Borges
  • Third Place — Isabella Nunes
  • Fourth Place — Yarishna Ayala
  • Fifth Place — Julia Chitara
  • Sixth Place — Sunny Andrews
  • Seventh Place — Isamara dos Santos
  • Eighth Place — Bruna Seredich
  • Ninth Place — Lorena Ragusa
  • Tenth Place — Barbara Emanuele Cesar

Highlights

Wheelchair Olympia

  • Winner — Harold Kelley
  • Second Place — Gabriele Andriulle
  • Third Place — Antoni Khadraoui
  • Fourth Place — Adelfo Cerame Jr.
  • Fifth Place — Tyler Brey
  • Sixth Place — Chad McCrary
  • Seventh Place — Bradley Betts
  • Eighth Place — Johnny Quinn

Highlights

Congratulations are in order for all of the winners of the 2021 Mr. Olympia. This was an incredible year of competition, and each person is more than deserving of their win.

