Dillon Danis Taunts Kickboxing Legend John Wayne Parr, Gets Challenged To A Fight

It has been more than two years since the last time Dillon Danis stepped foot in a cage for a professional fight. However he recently called out 10-time kickboxing world champion John Wayne Parr, who accepted the challenge on some interesting conditions.

After transitioning to MMA from being a BJJ stud, Danis has gone 2-0 as a pro, competing under the Bellator banner. However he is primarily known for starting beefs online, and getting in more fights on social media than he has in the real world.

The most recent of these came from when he took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, next to an edited picture of Parr’s stitched up face, showing all of the stitches he has received over the years. Here he asked his followers who they thought would win in an MMA fight.

“Who you got in a MMA fight?” Danis pondered.

"Who you got in a MMA fight?"

John Wayne Parr Happy To Oblige Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis likely should have known that calling out a man with nearly 150 fights on his record will probably lead to some sort of response. Naturally, John Wayne Parr is not afraid to fight anyone, the training partner of Conor McGregor included.

He responded to Dillon with a tweet of his own, accepting the offer to scrap with the BJJ practitioner. Although rather than an MMA fight, he suggested they throw down in a caged Muay Thai fight, using MMA gloves.

“I do Muay Thai & Boxing amigo. I know you rate yourself as an all rounder so let’s do Caged Muay Thai match in mma gloves !!!” Parr wrote in a quote tweet to Danis.

I do Muay Thai & Boxing amigo.

"I do Muay Thai & Boxing amigo. I know you rate yourself as an all rounder so let's do Caged Muay Thai match in mma gloves !!!"

Naturally Dillon Danis did not respond to this, letting John Wayne Parr have the last word, along with nearly three times the amount of likes. It is hilarious to think about these two fighting, but it goes to show that fans are tired of hearing Dillon talk without doing any fighting to back it up.