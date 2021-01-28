Dillon Danis Claims He Would Tap Justin Gaethje In 30 Seconds

Justin Gaethje is the latest to be targeted by Dillon Danis.

Danis — currently at Bellator with a 2-0 professional MMA record — has become notable for calling out a number of UFC fighters on social media while claiming he would beat some of them in grappling matches.

Among his targets in the past include Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren to name a few. And the latest is Gaethje who Danis claims he would submit in just 30 seconds.

i would submit @Justin_Gaethje in under 30 seconds. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 28, 2021

Danis Hitting Back At Gaethje For McGregor Comments?

It’s not exactly clear why Danis decided to target Gaethje all of a sudden.

But one guess would be if it’s hitting back at Gaethje for his recent comments on Danis’ teammate and friend Conor McGregor, who was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this past weekend.

“He wants to be Mr. Humble now, but you know he would be an a—hole if he had won that fight,” Gaethje told ESPN. “So I don’t feel bad for him. I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there and did his job. “I love seeing a loudmouth kid get knocked out. There’s nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s—t get put down, that was great. I loved it.”

Gaethje is yet to respond as of now.