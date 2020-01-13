Dillon Danis Not Allowed To Corner Conor McGregor Until He Pays Fine

Danis Still Hasn’t Paid Fine To Nevada

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis has long cornered the Irishman for each of his UFC fights.

However, that won’t be the case when McGregor faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this Saturday in Las Vegas. That’s because Danis has reportedly not paid the state of Nevada $7,500 for his part in the UFC 229 brawl that took place in October 2018 in Las Vegas.

Here are the details according to Yahoo’s Kevin Iole:

“According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA‘s corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine.

According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA's corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 10, 2020

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor at UFC 229, he jumped over the fence and started a brawl with Danis. Danis had allegedly yelled a racial slur at Nurmagomedov — though he denies this — and was fined for his part in the brawl.

There is no word whether he has or plans on paying what is owed to Nevada. But if he wants to corner McGregor for the latter’s first fight in 15 months, that’s what he needs to do.

Oddly enough, Iole states that he Danis owes the state of Nevada rather than the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) even though the fine was issued by the NSAC and he was quoting NSAC executive director Bob Bennett.