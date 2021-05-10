Three Fight MMA Veteran Dillon Danis Claims he Ran Off Al Iaquinta in the Streets

Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis claims that he scared UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta away from a potential altercation. He addressed his side of the story on social media.

Past Beefs for Dillon

Danis has become the nemesis of quite a few names in the world of combat sports. So far, Danis has had public altercations with fighters such as Ryan Garcia and Jorge Masvidal. Dillon has also beefed online with the Paul brothers, specifically Jake.

Danis has documented stories of him chasing people away in the past, claiming that the left in fear. In August of last year, Danis claimed that he ran Jorge Masvidal out of a nightclub in Miami, Florida.

“Right now, even with my knee like this, if I had to get in a street fight with like, Masvidal or someone like that, it would be easy. I’m serious,” Danis said. “I’d take his leg off and beat him with it. Come on. If me and him met in New York City streets, or Miami…I’ve seen him in Miami he didn’t do anything. He left the club,” said Danis.”

Danis Claims Against Al Iaquinta

Now, Danis is telling a similar story about Al Iaquinta. According to Danis on social media, Inaquinta ran away from him in the streets yesterday.

lucky you ran away last night @ALIAQUINTA i was about to retire your ass right on that street. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 9, 2021

“lucky you ran away last night @ALIAQUINTA. I was about to retire your ass right on that street,” wrote Danis.

There was no further explanation any details of the altercation documented. Additionally, Iaquinta has yet to respond to the claims that Danis is making publically.

Danis is still in the very beginning stages of his MMA career. With only two professional bouts under his belt, there are still many accomplishments left to acquire. Who knows when Danis will step foot inside of the cage again. For now, he’ll continue his trolling ways to rile up the fans on social media.