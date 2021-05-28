Paige Van Zant vs Rachael Ostovich Slated for BKFC 17:”Come for the Boobies, Stay for the Violence”

Rachael Ostovich will face another former UFC alum in Paige Van Zant for her Bare Knuckle FC debut. And when it comes to marketing the event, Van Zant has already found the slogan that she believes will best help sell the fight.

Marketing the Fight

If it hasn’t become evident by now, Bare Knuckle FC seems to have a strategic formula for signing female talent. Their acquisitions of Paige Van Zant, Ostovich, and Pearl Gonzalez have led fans to believe that they’re searching for sex appeal just as much as fighting ability. And Van Zant is urging the company to use that sex appeal to sell the fight, according to her latest post on Instagram.

“Come for the boobies, stay for the violence,” wrote Van Zant on Instagram.

Van Zant vs Ostovich

News of the fight was made official from Paige on her social media in the post. She will welcome Ostovich to BFKC this July at Bare Knuckle FC 19.

“We always are looking to sign fighters that can move the needle and fight.” BKFC CEO David Feldman said when Rachael was signed..“That is exactly what Rachael brings to the table. I am looking forward to her debut in July. I know she is training hard and working on her boxing every day and we expect very big things from Rachael.”

Past History

Both Van Zant and Ostovich faced off for the first time in the UFC at UFC on ESPN+ 1. During the match, PVZ defeated Rachael by way of an armbar submission in the second round of the matchup.

However, this time, the threat of an armbar is gone as the ladies will have nothing but exposed fists to use. Neither lady was ever able to win an MMA fight by knockout in their professional careers, although Van Zant could win via TKO with punches once in her vocation.

Hopefully, the ladies will provide an exciting, technical matchup for Paige’s marketing advice; the fight will more than likely sell itself.