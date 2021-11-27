Rachael Ostovich Reveals She Was Almost Going Broke In MMA: BKFC ‘Pay Me Really Good’

Rachael Ostovich will compete in the sport that pays her the best.

Ostovich recently made her bare knuckle boxing bow at BKFC 19 back in July when she outpointed Paige VanZant over five rounds to enjoy a successful debut.

It was her first win in combat sports since December 2017 while it was also the first time she hadn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA). So will she ever return to her old sport?

She hasn’t ruled it out as it could very well be her next fight. But in the end, it all depends on how well she is getting paid.

“I had some injuries after the fight, it’s definitely different from MMA,” Ostovich told MMA Junkie. “I’ve had some offers, but I’m kinda waiting on the negotiations between my manager and the promotions, so bare-knuckle is of interest. But it’s if the numbers match then yeah … I’m still down for MMA and there have been offers from MMA, but at this point, I’m kinda just waiting to see what makes the most money here so that’s where I’m at. “…They both have their pros and cons, so it really is just money talks for me right now.”

Rachael Ostovich: BKFC Is Really Hot Right Now

With that said, it appears more than likely that the Hawaiian will remain in bare knuckle boxing.

After all, BKFC seemingly paid her very well for her fight against VanZant and the alternative in MMA — which saw her “almost going broke” — isn’t as appealing to Ostovich.

“I would return to MMA, just right now BKFC is really hot right now and they pay me really good so that’s where I’ll be,” Ostovich added. “MMA is a lot and I felt like I was almost going broke fighting in MMA, so BKFC is where I’m at for right now and hopefully we can get on the same page (for a contract).”

It seems to be a common trend with those who depart the UFC.

You can watch the full interview below: