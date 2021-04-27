Rachael Ostovich Joins BKFC Roster, Debuts In July

Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich is the latest addition to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Flyweight division.

Ostovich would enter free agency in late 2020 after being released by the UFC. Ostovich suffered 3 straight losses and a unanimous decision loss to Gina Manzany would be the last nail in her contracted coffin.

Welcome To BKFC

Many have been left wondering where the Hawaiian would end up going. An answer has finally surfaced. The Pacific Islander would wash up on the shore of another sport all together, BKFC. The promotion would announce their newest big signing on Tuesday.

The Roster

Ostovich has inked an exclusive deal with BKFC, where she will trade 4-ounce gloves for no gloves at all. Ostovich will join a plethora of star-studded talent when she enters the women’s Flyweight division. Among the girls signed are Britain Hart and former opponent Paige VanZant, who submitted her back in 2019.

If that’s not enough for you, prior to getting Ostovich on board, BKFC also added MMA stars Pearl Gonzalez and Ekaterina Makarova to their roster.

“We always are looking to sign fighters that can move the needle and fight.” BKFC CEO David Feldman said. “That is exactly what Rachael brings to the table. I am looking forward to her debut in July. I know she is training hard and working on her boxing every day and we expect very big things from Rachael.”

Coming Soon

Ostovich will look to make her Bare Knuckle debut this July. The former UFC star is ready for action as she enters the ring for the first time in her combat sports career.

“I am so excited to fight in the fastest growing sport in the world, “said Ostovich. “I’m looking forward to my debut in July. I have seen and heard great things about BKFC, and am very happy to be a part of the team. Can’t wait to announce the opponent!”

Per an official press release, Ostovich is targeting a rematch with familiar foe turned BKFC superstar Paige VanZant.

It is no surprise that Rachael Ostovich, who has struggled with fighter pay in the past, has chosen BKFC. BKFC is known for its repour for high pay for its female fighters. Paige VanZant earned an estimated $400,000 for her debut against Britain Hart last February, saying she earned 10x more than what she did in the UFC.