Paige Van Zant on Fighting in Bellator With Her Husband: “I would love for us to fight for the same organization.”

Paige Van Zant wouldn’t mind taking her MMA talents to Bellator. In a recent interview, Paige spoke about her plans after finishing her Bare Knuckle FC contract.

Bare Knuckle FC Endeavors

Van Zant is a massive star in the world of mixed martial arts. That stardom leaked into the world of pop culture, where non-fight fans know Van Zant for her time on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Paige leveraged her notoriety to ink a multi-fight deal with the promotion earlier in the year. The announcement came as a shock to many MMA fans around the world. Especially those who thought that Van Zant would never embark on such a dangerous journey. However, Paige has made it clear that she would prepare so that she’ll be ready for her debut.

Unfortunately for Paige, bare-knuckle fighting has yet to find her in the win column. In her inaugural fight against Britain Hart, Paige definitively lost by unanimous decision. Five months later, she would re-match Rachael Ostovich, but this time, instead of fighting in the octagon, they would fight bare-knuckle where Ostovich was a winner.

Paige Van Zant on Fighting in Bellator

After going 0-2 in the promotion, BKFC President David Feldman stated that Van Zant is in a must-win situation with the company. However, Paige is already thinking about the next steps of her career, and it involves working with Scott Coker.

“That’s always on the back of my mind. I would love for us to fight for the same organization. I’d love to fight for Bellator, they’ve treated him [Austin Vanderford] really well, especially now that he’s fought his way up to a title… I feel like it was good that we weren’t in the same organization because they couldn’t build him as a star by himself. He would be always kind of be in my shadow and I felt like now that I’m not with Bellator, he got to build himself up to a title shot all by himself,” said Paige in an interview.

Fans have speculated that Paige will be given an easier matchup for her third fight. That way, the promotion will continue using her box-office name and appeal to continue selling pay-per-view.

Do fans believe Van Zant would be a contender in Bellator?