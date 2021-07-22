(Video) Watch Paige Van Zant and Rachael Ostovich Faceoff For BKFC 19 Main Event

Paige Van Zant and Rachael Ostovich were staredowns for the primary event fight at Bare Knuckle FC 19. Although the face-off was uneventful, the media moment sufficed to make fans excited for the battle.

Marketing Van Zant vs Ostovich

If it hasn’t become evident now, Bare Knuckle FC seems to have a strategic formula for signing female talent. Their acquisitions of Paige Van Zant, Ostovich, and Pearl Gonzalez have led fans to believe that they’re searching for sex appeal just as much as fighting ability. And Van Zant is urging the company to use that sex appeal to sell the fight, according to her post on Instagram.

Van Zant vs Ostovich Faceoff

By Van Zant’s standards, it shouldn’t be challenging to sell the fight, mainly because the overwhelming majority of fight fans find both ladies appealing to the eye and being known for being gritty fighters.

Please take a look at the staredown between Van Zant and Ostovich leading up to their main event bout.

Both Paige and Rachael faced off in the past. Their first encounter took place in the UFC during UFC on ESPN+ 1. Through the match, PVZ defeated Rachael through an armbar submission in the second round of the fight.

An Exciting Matchup

However, in their main bare-knuckle event, the threat of an armbar is gone. So, if either competitor wants to record a finish, each will have nothing but exposed fists to use.

Neither opponent was ever able to win an MMA fight by knockout in their professional careers. However, Paige was able to win via TKO with punches once in her profession.

Hopefully, the ladies will provide an exciting, technical matchup. Especially for being the primary event fight of the fight. Are combat sports fans excited to see Paige Van Zant versus Rachael Ostovich?