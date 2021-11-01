Pearl Gonzalez vs. Britain Hart Set For BKFC 22 In Miami

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has another big femme fatale on their hands.

BKFC just announced a short-notice war of women whose names fit well on the marquee. The promotion would reveal the return of the battling Britain Hart would be against no other than UFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez.

The booking would become official on just 2 weeks notice. Hart vs. Gonzalez is scheduled for 5 rounds on the fight date of Nov. 12. The action will take place in the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Blood will be spilled and can be viewed on pay-per-view on either BKTV or FITE.

‘Hungry Hart’

Britain Hart has shown her ‘heart’ both inside and outside of the ring. Britain has built an impressive streak of wins over good names in her bare-knuckle boxing run. She last defeated a tough Jenny Savage by TKO in her last outing but is known more for spoiling the BKFC debut of Paige VanZant earlier this year.

These aren’t her only wins in 2021 however.

Hart started a new round in her life when wedding bells rang. She married UFC & BKFC veteran Marco Beltran recently. With her husband cornering her, she looks to take out Pearl Gonzalez.

Gonzalez Has A New Home

Gonzalez amassed a 10-5 record in the world of MMA, including victories in the UFC and Invicta. She looks to get more wins in not just a new promotion but a new sport to her altogether.

Pearl would make BKFC her oyster in her debut last June. She defeated Charisa Sigala by unanimous decision in her no-glove entrance. She looks to keep her run perfect by cutting through the more-experienced Hart.

Who You Got?