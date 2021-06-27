Pearl Gonzalez Wins Dominant Decision Against Charisa Sigala – BKFC 18 Results (Highlights)

Pearl Gonzalez enjoyed a winning start to her BKFC career.

The latest recruit in the bare-knuckle boxing world took on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18 on Saturday night and recorded a lopsided unanimous decision win over five rounds.

Having trained with boxing champion Amanda Serrano going into the fight, it clearly showed as the ex-UFC and Invicta FC fighter comfortably outstruck Sigala with her punches.

In the end, all the judges had it 50-45 for Gonzalez who is now 1-0 in her BKFC career.

“Moving to Brooklyn with Team Serrano has been one of the best moves of my life,” Gonzalez said about her win (via MMA Fighting). “All we worked this camp was ones and twos, structure, balance. “I’m not a brawler. I’m a mixed martial artist. I’m learning to be a boxer. Every f*cking day, I’m getting better. Watch the f*ck out.”

You can watch the highlights below:

@PearlGonzalez luce INCREÍBLE en su pelea de #bareknuckleboxing en el evento #bkfc18

En su esquina está El Team @Serranosisters (Amanda Serrano y Jordan Maldonado) que esta noche son el Team Gonzalez.#bareknuckle pic.twitter.com/0xPNTeRdIr — EL PUGILATO (@ElPugilato) June 27, 2021