 Skip to Content

Pearl Gonzalez Wins Dominant Decision Against Charisa Sigala – BKFC 18 Results (Highlights)

Gonzalez enjoyed a lopsided win in her bare-knuckle boxing debut against Sigala on Saturday night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Pearl Gonzalez Wins Dominant Decision Against Charisa Sigala – BKFC 18 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Pearl Gonzalez enjoyed a winning start to her BKFC career.

The latest recruit in the bare-knuckle boxing world took on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18 on Saturday night and recorded a lopsided unanimous decision win over five rounds.

Having trained with boxing champion Amanda Serrano going into the fight, it clearly showed as the ex-UFC and Invicta FC fighter comfortably outstruck Sigala with her punches.

In the end, all the judges had it 50-45 for Gonzalez who is now 1-0 in her BKFC career.

“Moving to Brooklyn with Team Serrano has been one of the best moves of my life,” Gonzalez said about her win (via MMA Fighting). “All we worked this camp was ones and twos, structure, balance.

“I’m not a brawler. I’m a mixed martial artist. I’m learning to be a boxer. Every f*cking day, I’m getting better. Watch the f*ck out.”

You can watch the highlights below:

 
For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Davis Barrios
Gervonta Davis Becomes Three-Division Champ After 11th-Round TKO Win Over Mario Barrios
← Read Last Post
Vasyl Lomachenko Stops Masayoshi Nakatani
Vasyl Lomachenko Lights Up Masayoshi Nakatani In Boxing Return (Highlights)
Read Next Post →