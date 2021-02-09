Britain Hart Slams ‘Cowardly’ Paige VanZant For Dodging Media After BKFC Loss

After losing in her BKFC debut, Paige VanZant did not show up to the post-fight press conference. This is something that really bothered her opponent, Britain Hart, and she is not happy with her former foe.

In the lead-up to the Knucklemania event, Hart was hardly part of the promotion. The event was being largely billed as being the big debut of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, with many looking past her opponent.

In the end, Britain would score the upset, handily beating PVZ by unanimous decision. It was a fairly one-sided affair, with Paige losing all but one round of their 10-minute affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain Hart (@britainhart_)

Britain Hart Was Not Impressed With PVZ

In the aftermath of the fight, Paige VanZant did not do any sort of media obligations. She retreated to her hotel room, where she avoided the post-fight press conference, before giving a statement on her social media.

However Britain Hart is not exactly thrilled with the way PVZ handled this loss. Speaking in a recent interview, she said that this reaction embodied the reasons why she was not a fan of Paige in the first place.

“Honestly, I’m really disappointed in how she handled it, and I don’t think she handled it well,” Hart said. “I know it was hard for her, and I can imagine she feels upset that it didn’t go her way, but for me, that’s what sets me apart from all these other fighters, because if I had lost that fight, I would have still been out there, and with my fans. “I would have shown up to the press conference with my head held high, that I went in there and did the best I could, and I tried the best I could. I think it’s kind of cowardly in some aspects.” “I know everyone really liked her and was really looking up to her for attention and limelight in the sport, but how can she do that if she’s not even at the press conference after her first fight?” Hart continued. “I really just wish she would’ve been there, and again this is why I wanted to fight Paige, and why it wasn’t made up or it wasn’t just for hype or show… “Yeah, she made a post, but anyone can say stuff, and talk is cheap. It’s actions that we need to look at, and I feel like the action of being present needed to be there.”

That being said, there has been some talk of the two having a rematch. This is something that Britain Hart is not opposed to, but she does question if PVZ’s heart will ever be strong enough to beat her.

“If she wants to have that rematch, that’s fine, but I feel like my heart’s always going to be stronger, just because of that little statement right there.”

What did you think of Paige VanZant’s reaction to losing to Britain Hart? Would you like to see these two fight again?