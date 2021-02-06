BKFC Knuckle Mania Results: Britain Hart Defeats Paige VanZant By Unanimous decision (Highlights)

Former UFC strawweight and flyweight contender Paige VanZant makes her bare-knuckled boxing debut tonight at BKFC Knuckle Mania. She faces Britain Hart in the main event of the evening live from Tampa Bay, Florida.

Round 1

Hart takes the center of the ring and looks to be aggressive. She pushes VanZant to the ropes but can’t keep her there. Vanzant lands a nice left hook and retreats immediately, happy to let Hart be on the front foot. Hart lands a one-two that seems to rattle VanZant right before the round ends.

10-9 Hart

Round 2

VanZant pressures Hart right away and looks to land early. She catches her with a right hand and a counter left hook. Hart misses on pretty much every jab and forces a clinch. VanZant lands some nice body shots in the clinch before the referee breaks them up. Both fighters trade punches in the middle of the ring as the round ends.

10-9 Hart

Round 3

Hart takes the center of the ring and lands a nice right hand. VanZant forces a clinch and eats some punches for her efforts. Hart throws a lot of volume and catches VanZant with a few body shots. Both fighters clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Hart

Round 4

Vanzant looks to turn the tide early in round 4. She lands a few punches early and keeps Hart on the back foot. Both fighters clinch but can’t land anything significant. VanZant misses with a one-two and eats a right hand. Left hand lands for VanZant.

10-9 VanZant

Round 5

Both fighters land some punches early. Hart comes back with some body shots but eats a couple of right hands from VanZant. VanZant lands a few uppercuts in the clinch and follows it up with a combination. VanZant keeps up the pace and outlands Hart once more.

10-9 VanZant

Official results: Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Check the highlights below:

Britain Hart is not a person pic.twitter.com/blukf8DWP9 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) February 6, 2021

BKFC has the best security pic.twitter.com/eriasSlCz3 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) February 6, 2021