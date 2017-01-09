A Lesson in Street MMA: The right coaching can take your Street game to new violent heights

In sports there is no relationship more beautiful than that of coach and fighter. A true melding of the minds between teacher and student can make all the difference in generally even fight. Rarely in Street MMA do we get to see firsthand the not so quite interactions between a fighter’s corner and their prize fighter.

Thanks to UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, perhaps recorded from his front yard, we have a truly connected fighter, her coach and her undertrained opponent. Listen closely for a finely blended recipe of motivational tactics, inspiring verbiage and technique talk all in the middle of a violent Street MMA encounter.

Clinnnnnnccccch! Head Movement! Head Movement! Who’s wants to fucking jump in?!?!? Hash tag masterful coaching.