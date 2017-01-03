With his Rizin fight delayed Krazy Horse Charles Bennett rolls a blunt on camera and we watch

Krazy Horse is the MMA community’s unofficial long lost uncle. Every family has that one uncle who’s name is written on the family tree in the lightest shade of pencil. Charles Bennett is the sport of MMA’s uncle and you should respect your elders and listen to him when he talks.

Krazy Horse Charles Bennett AKA Felony Charles Bennett AKA Kid Khaos was supposed to rematch ranked Brazilian kickboxer Minoru Kimura at the Japanese promotion’s end of year show but that fight was scrapped in the days leading up to the event. With Bennett’s return likely delayed to the springtime, Felony had more free time on his hands and his own YouTube channel.

In his first video of 2017, Krazy Horse has a message for his haters while he rolls a blunt.

“Come on bitches, roast me.” Wise words as always from Uncle Krazy Horse.