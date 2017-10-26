MMA Rundown

Rumor: Charles “Felony” Bennett in Talks to Fight Kyoji Horiguchi in RIZIN Bantamweight Tournament

·
0 0 279 0
Share24
+1

Well shit, RIZIN just went full Pride on us. Leave it to Nobuyuki Sakakibara to take a bad situation and make crazy wonderful chaotic magic.

Ignore the fact Charles Bennett has dropped six straight, five by stoppage. Ignore the fact all those fights have been at 155 pounds. The “Felony” back in Japan would be magic. Consider this, if Charles Bennett is talking about joining the tournament, the only open spot is against Kyoji Horiguchi. And how is that not the opening night of RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve main event? Good Lord, that “Felony” walkout is going to stop the MMA world.

 

As for the obstacles of a weight cut, I’m going to go ahead and assume that even if “Felony” doesn’t quite hit that 61 kilogram limit, some oversights can be made. Scales can be misread.

It’s amazing that when faced with a lack of big name Bantamweights to fill in their NYE tournament, RIZIN makes two swift moves that have upped the interest level of the tournament infinitely. With the addition of Ian McCall just announced, and now hopefully Charles Bennett heading over to Tokyo, RIZIN World Grand Prix 2017 is now must see TV.

mm
Andrew Lawrence
Andrew Lawrence is a writer, podcaster, and jack of all trades. As long as that trade involves discussing people getting punched in the mouth. Expert analyst of extremely dumb decision making. Consistently snarky towards his betters. Find him throwing shade at local governments on Twitter (@TheClownKid). Diaz 1,2,5.
Share24
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments