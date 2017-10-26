Rumor: Charles “Felony” Bennett in Talks to Fight Kyoji Horiguchi in RIZIN Bantamweight Tournament

Well shit, RIZIN just went full Pride on us. Leave it to Nobuyuki Sakakibara to take a bad situation and make crazy wonderful chaotic magic.

Ignore the fact Charles Bennett has dropped six straight, five by stoppage. Ignore the fact all those fights have been at 155 pounds. The “Felony” back in Japan would be magic. Consider this, if Charles Bennett is talking about joining the tournament, the only open spot is against Kyoji Horiguchi. And how is that not the opening night of RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve main event? Good Lord, that “Felony” walkout is going to stop the MMA world.

Felony Charles Bennett is in talks to fight at #rizinff's NYE card as the last BW GP entrant. He starts cutting this week. #RIZIN2017 pic.twitter.com/HnFSZbGzN6 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 27, 2017

As for the obstacles of a weight cut, I’m going to go ahead and assume that even if “Felony” doesn’t quite hit that 61 kilogram limit, some oversights can be made. Scales can be misread.

It’s amazing that when faced with a lack of big name Bantamweights to fill in their NYE tournament, RIZIN makes two swift moves that have upped the interest level of the tournament infinitely. With the addition of Ian McCall just announced, and now hopefully Charles Bennett heading over to Tokyo, RIZIN World Grand Prix 2017 is now must see TV.