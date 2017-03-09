Watch: TMZ tried to interview Broken Matt Hardy and it’s even stranger than you think

We’re not entirely sure what this is but we know Broken Matt Hardy is amazing. Maybe the best thing going in pro wrestling today, the artist formerly known as WWE superstar Matt Hardy has completely revamped his character to form the being known as Broken Matt Hardy. Having already reinvented himself twice throughout his pro wrestling career, the 40-something Hardy has bucked all the odds and is somehow getting a third act in his squared circle profession.

Currently occupying the somewhat murky free agent waters in pro wrestling, Broken Hardy’s reach has somehow found the folks at TMZ and the results are one of the most awkward “caught on the street” TMZ style interviews ever. Just watch as Broken Matt Hardy does strange things, ignores questions and just rants about everything before teasing a possible future return to the WWE.