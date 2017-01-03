This video of a cartoon Edmond Tarverdyan yelling his UFC 207 gameplan while hunting is something

Just when you thought the MMA world couldn’t pile on Ronda Rousey’s head coach Edmond Tarverdyan anymore, we have found a new video. In this video a tiny animated Tarverdyan tries to coach someone who is big game hunting in the African wild. Next to Tarverdyan on the hunt is an animated female hunter, who may or may not be Rousey, who doesn’t want to listen to any of Coach Edmond’s words of wisdom.

Check the video below for plenty of Edmond Tarverdyan barking his UFC 207 gameplan at the hunter, lion and the world to hear. Clinch! Head movement! Clinch AND head movement!!!