Report: 0-0 MMA fighter Dillon Danis challenges boxer Amir Khan to fight on May-Mac card
*An actual letter Dillon Danis wrote in hopes of landing a boxing match on the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor undercard on August 26th*
Dear Conor, I wrote you, but you still ain’t callin’
I left my cell, my Twitter page and my Instagram at the bottom
I sent two letters back in autumn
You must not’ve got ’em
There probably was a problem at the post office or somethin’
Sometimes I scribble addresses too sloppy when I jot ’em
But anyways, fuck it, what’s been up, man?
How’s your baby?
My girlfriend’s pregnant too, I’m ’bout to be a father
If I have a daughter, guess what I’ma call her?
I’ma name her Conor
I read about your Uncle Artem too, I’m sorry
I had a friend got beat over some Cub who didn’t want him
I know you probably hear this every day
I even got the underground shit that you did with Cage Warriors
I got a room full of your posters and your pictures, man
I like the shit you did with tweets too, that shit was phat
Anyways, I hope you get this, man, hit me back
Just to chat, truly yours, your biggest fan, this is Dillon Danis