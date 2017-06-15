Report: 0-0 MMA fighter Dillon Danis challenges boxer Amir Khan to fight on May-Mac card

*An actual letter Dillon Danis wrote in hopes of landing a boxing match on the Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor undercard on August 26th*

Dear Conor, I wrote you, but you still ain’t callin’

I left my cell, my Twitter page and my Instagram at the bottom

I sent two letters back in autumn

You must not’ve got ’em

There probably was a problem at the post office or somethin’

Sometimes I scribble addresses too sloppy when I jot ’em

But anyways, fuck it, what’s been up, man?

How’s your baby?

My girlfriend’s pregnant too, I’m ’bout to be a father

If I have a daughter, guess what I’ma call her?

I’ma name her Conor

I read about your Uncle Artem too, I’m sorry

I had a friend got beat over some Cub who didn’t want him

I know you probably hear this every day

But I’m your biggest fan

I even got the underground shit that you did with Cage Warriors

I got a room full of your posters and your pictures, man

I like the shit you did with tweets too, that shit was phat

Anyways, I hope you get this, man, hit me back

Just to chat, truly yours, your biggest fan, this is Dillon Danis