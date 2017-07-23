MMA Rundown

Replay: Rafael Natal trips, falls, runs headfirst into the cage, recovers only to get KO’d by Eryk Anders

This was not part of the plan. It’s one thing for Rafael Natal to lose his balance and stumble in the cage. You can even forgive Natal for sprinting away from human tank Eryk Anders while he’s getting pummeled.

But then Natal tripped, fell, and ran his own head into the cage fencing all in a single beautiful sequence. Props Natal. Watch as hilarity ensues with Natal’s motor skills before Anders ends his brain function with a handful of power punches.

