Pic: Brendan Schaub posts an inspirational quote on Instagram so Nate Diaz comments and roasts him

Nate Diaz may have the fastest Internet commentating fingers west of the Mississippi river. When Nate Diaz shit talking game is on point there is nobody in combat sports that can match his repeated Stockton slaps to another man’s soul. No Chill Nate came back today in full force on a random as hell Instagram post.

We have no idea why Diaz is shit talking Brendan Schaub but it’s hilarious as ever when we spot the 209 fighter randomly drive by and verbally smack talk another human for no reason at all. Schaub tries to inspire and get philosophically with his fans but wait, here comes Nate Diaz to be the first in the comment section to block his shot and wave his finger in the former UFC heavyweight’s face.