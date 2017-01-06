Video: Merry Jane Finally Drops Preview of Nick Diaz on Snoop Dogg’s Show

Back in September, we saw some smokey Snapchat pics and ended up getting a video of Nick Diaz toking with none other than Snoop Doggy Dog. For months we’ve waited for the footage we knew was going to end up being an episode of the Double G News Network, and now it’s finally here. Well, almost, Merry Jane dopped a preview of the whole episode. A one-hitter before the mega bowl, if you will.

As Diaz continues being the face of weed, he talks a little bit about his suspension, flashy fighters, perhaps throws some shade at Jason “Mayhem” Miller for old time’s sake, then reveals he tried to apologize to Thomas Denny for beating his ass and maybe not shaking his hand. While it’s just a little over three minutes, it’s a good tease before the final product and let’s us know that it really is coming.

Check it out below.

