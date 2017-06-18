KO video of the boxing match that caused UFC vet Tim Hague to fall into a brain dead coma surfaces
Not much to say here. All the best to former UFC fighter Tim Hague and his family. Every time a fighter steps into a MMA cage or boxing ring, they lay it all on the line in a way athletes from other sports will never truly understand.
Check the video below of the boxing match that caused Hague to fall into a coma after suffering a brutal knockout defeat.
Referee should have stopped the Hague fight in R1. Two knockdowns and was so out of it he was shooting for a double-leg.
— Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017
Sources in contact with teammates at the hospital tell me Hague was declared brain dead 2 hrs ago. Such a tragedy. Thoughts with his family.
— Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017