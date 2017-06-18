KO video of the boxing match that caused UFC vet Tim Hague to fall into a brain dead coma surfaces

Not much to say here. All the best to former UFC fighter Tim Hague and his family. Every time a fighter steps into a MMA cage or boxing ring, they lay it all on the line in a way athletes from other sports will never truly understand.

Check the video below of the boxing match that caused Hague to fall into a coma after suffering a brutal knockout defeat.

Referee should have stopped the Hague fight in R1. Two knockdowns and was so out of it he was shooting for a double-leg. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017