WWE Determined To Be Essential Business By Florida Governor

Florida Governor Declares WWE To Be Essential

Due to the current global health crisis, most businesses deemed non-essential are not operating right now. However that does not seem to apply to the WWE, who was deemed essential by the Florida governor.

The WWE was forced to pre-record the 2020 WrestleMania event, rather than it taking place live as it usually does. This was due to the current situation in the world shutting down large public gatherings. Nevertheless, the future of events following this was left uncertain, especially as the situation has worsened.

However it seems that the WWE has found a place where they can successfully hold events. According to reports, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reviewed requests from the promotion, deciding to deem it an essential business. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings explained the process, and what ultimately led to the decision.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. “With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”

The WWE maintains the fact that they are keeping their athletes safe by filming events in their Performance Center. However this is a different ideal than what the UFC experienced in trying to host cards in their Apex Center in Las Vegas. Obviously these are different governmental bodies, but given the fact that a performer for the professional wrestling organization tested positive for the virus, it is arguably a bit reckless.

What do you think of the decision to allow the WWE to continue hosting events?