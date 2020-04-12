Ronda Rousey Responds To WWE Backlash Over ‘Fake Fights’ Comments

Rousey: Wrestling Doesn’t Compare To Real Fights

Ronda Rousey didn’t back down on her comments about pro wrestling.

In a recent podcast appearance, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion spoke of why she decided to leave the WWE. One main reason was the amount of time she was away from home which she felt wasn’t worth it for what she called “ungrateful fans” who didn’t appreciate her.

She did have good things to say about her time in the company, though. However, she also broke kayfabe in the process.

“Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing.”

That particular line didn’t sit well with many fans as well as fellow wrestlers.

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

Rousey, however, doubled down on her comments on Saturday.

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all of the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession – but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”

“Rowdy” would follow it up with a post referencing a famous tweet from Hulk Hogan.

“Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks”

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

She certainly has a point.