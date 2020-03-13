Dana White: UFC Not Panicking About Coronavirus, Will ‘Continue To Put On Events’

Dana White Downplays Severity Of Coronavirus

It seems that the majority of sports organizations and public events have serious fears about the coronavirus. Not Dana White though, who insists it is largely business as usual for the UFC.

White has been vocal about his overall lack of concern, regarding the coronavirus. He has even gone as far as to say he “doesn’t give a sh-t” about the virus. Despite that, there have been some changes to upcoming events, with this weekend’s UFC Brasilia card being held in an empty arena, and other events being moved to the UFC Apex Center.

Now, Dana White is doubling down on his lack of concern. Speaking with ESPN, he explains that he has spoken with both the President, and Vice President. Furthermore, he says that the UFC is going to keep putting on events.

”I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States today, about this, and they’re taking this very serious,” White told ESPN. “They’re saying, ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking.’ Everybody is panicking, and instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how we keep the sport safe and how we can continue to put on events.”

White expanded on the measures they will be taking, in a video statement addressing fans who are wondering what to expect.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus, and it’s potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff, and fans from around the world. We’ve moving forward with all our UFC live events, but we are going to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances. Some of the events will be moved from their original host city, to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas, and unfortunately fans may not be able to attend the events. You know I hate this, but the decision has been made in the best interest of everyone involved with our events, including fans, athletes, staff, and media partners. The events are still going to be broadcast live on ESPN the network, and on ESPN+, here in the United States, and on media partners worldwide, including Combate in Brazil, and UFC Fight Pass.”

Dana White goes on to explain that the situation is constantly evolving. However, fans who have purchased tickets for events, will be refunded. This is a terrible situation, that is not great for anybody involved.